Announcements
Dec 06, 2017 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comfort Infotech's board meeting on December 12, 2017

This is to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of Comfort Intech Limited will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at 11.30 a.m.

 
 
This is to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of Comfort Intech Limited will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at Corporate office at A/301, Hetal Arch, Opp. Natraj Market, S. V. Road, Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064 inter alia to transact following business:

1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2017;

2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
