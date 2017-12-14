Combat Drugs - Outcome of board meeting

Additional items approved by the Board:

1. Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary in India.

2. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company

Combat Drugs is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 16.02 crore.

The company management includes Suchit Mohan Lal - Managing Director, Sushant Mohan Lal - Director, Vemuri Shilpa - Independent Woman Director, Vasudev Komaraju - Additional Director, Ragu Raghuram - Addnl.Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 524752.

Its Registered office is at 9-109/9, Plot No. 112, Road No.14,,Gayatri Nagar, R R District,Telangana - 500039.

Their Registrars are Venture Capital & Corporate Investments Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE