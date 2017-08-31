Colinz Labs' AGM on September 29, 2017

As per the requirements of Listing agreement, we would like to inform you that, it has been decided by the Board of Directors, to hold the 31st Annual General Meeting on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 2.00 P.M., at A-101, Pratik Industrial. Estate, Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, Mumbai – 400 078.In accordance with Section 91 of the Companies Act,2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Friday, 22nd September,2017 to Friday, 29th September,2017 (Both days inclusive). The notice regarding the Book Closure will be published in local newspapers on 01-09-2017, Free Press Journal and Nav-Shakti.Source : BSE