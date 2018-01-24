App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 24, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coffee Day Enterprises to consider December quarter results on February 8, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 08th, 2018 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Nine Months ended December 31st, 2017 and the Consolidated results of its subsidiary, Coffee Day Global Limited.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 08th, 2018 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Nine Months ended December 31st, 2017 and the Consolidated results of its subsidiary, Coffee Day Global Limited.

In this Connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the 'Insiders & Connected Persons' from 25th January, 2018 to 12th February, 2018.(both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.