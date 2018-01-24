Coffee Day Enterprises to consider December quarter results on February 8, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 08th, 2018 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Nine Months ended December 31st, 2017 and the Consolidated results of its subsidiary, Coffee Day Global Limited.In this Connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the 'Insiders & Connected Persons' from 25th January, 2018 to 12th February, 2018.(both days inclusive).Source : BSE