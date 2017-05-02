Coffee Day's board meeting on May 18, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31st, 2017 and the Consolidated results of its subsidiary, M/s. Coffee Day Global Limited. In this Connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the 'Insiders & Connected Persons' from 2nd May, 2017 to 22nd May, 2017(both days inclusive).Source : BSE