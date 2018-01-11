Cochin Shipyard signs MOU with Mumbai Port Trust

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) signed an MOU today with Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for management and operation of the Shiprepair Facilities at Mumbai Port trust.
At 14:15 hrs Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 559.50, up Rs 24.70, or 4.62 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 598.90 and 52-week low Rs 432.00 on 24 November, 2017 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 6.58 percent below its 52-week high and 29.51 percent above its 52-week low.