Sep 01, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cochin Shipyard's board meeting on September 11, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th September 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th September 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE