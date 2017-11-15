Cochin Minerals and Rutile - Outcome of board neeting

The Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017 together with Limited Review Report duly approved by the Board.

Cochin Minerals is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 92.39 crore.

The company management includes R K Garg - Chairman, Mathew M Cherian - Vice Chairman, S N Sasidharan Kartha - Managing Director, Saran S Kartha - Joint Managing Director, A J Pai - Director, G R Warrier - Director, Anand Sarma - Director, T P Thomaskutty - Director, Jaya S Kartha - Director, Nabiel Mathew Cherian - Director, Anil Ananda Panicker - Director. Source : BSE