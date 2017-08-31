App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cochin Malabar: Outcome of AGM

We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 31st August, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at 'SHUBHA DRISTI', Daulatpur Main Road, Kanchari Bagan, Near Radhakrishna Mandir, Nungee, Kolkata – 700 139.

Cochin Malabar: Outcome of AGM
We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 31st August, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at 'SHUBHA DRISTI', Daulatpur Main Road, Kanchari Bagan, Near Radhakrishna Mandir, Nungee, Kolkata – 700 139.

We would like to inform that all the Resolutions for approval at the 87th AGM, as set out in the Notice dated 3rd May, 2017 were proposed and put to vote by Ballot at the AGM Venue as well. The Voting Results in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the Regulations will be provided once the Scrutiniser provides the voting results.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.