Cochin Malabar: Outcome of AGM

We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 31st August, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at 'SHUBHA DRISTI', Daulatpur Main Road, Kanchari Bagan, Near Radhakrishna Mandir, Nungee, Kolkata – 700 139.We would like to inform that all the Resolutions for approval at the 87th AGM, as set out in the Notice dated 3rd May, 2017 were proposed and put to vote by Ballot at the AGM Venue as well. The Voting Results in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the Regulations will be provided once the Scrutiniser provides the voting results.Source : BSE