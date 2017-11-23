App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 23, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cochin Malabar - Board Meeting On December 1, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, December 01, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 1st December, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 21, Strand Road, Kolkata - 700 001 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
