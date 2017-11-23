Cochin Malabar - Board Meeting On December 1, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 1st December, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 21, Strand Road, Kolkata - 700 001 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE