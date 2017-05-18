Coal India to consider FY17 results & final dividend on May 29, 2017

Coal India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and for the entire financial year 2016-17 and recommend payment of Final Dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.Further, in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and "Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Coal India Limited", the ‘'Trading Window” shall remain closed from May 19, 2017 until the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decision of Board of Directors is made public on May 29, 2017.Source : BSE