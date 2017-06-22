App
Jun 22, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CMI gets orders worth Rs 20.69 crore from East Central Railway

CMI has received orders from East Central Railway worth Rs 20.69 crore for supply of railway signalling cable and from BHEL worth Rs 9.97 crore for supply of 3.3KV & 11 KV power cable for its Baddi plant.

Re: Under Regulation 30 and Regulation 51(1) & (2) under SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015.


Dear Sir,

We are enclosing of Press Release for bagging orders worth Rs. 30.66 crores for supply of Signalling Cable and Power Cable from East Central Railway and BHEL.

Source : BSE

