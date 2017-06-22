Jun 22, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CMI gets orders worth Rs 20.69 crore from East Central Railway
CMI has received orders from East Central Railway worth Rs 20.69 crore for supply of railway signalling cable and from BHEL worth Rs 9.97 crore for supply of 3.3KV & 11 KV power cable for its Baddi plant.
