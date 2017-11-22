CMI: Outcome board meeting November 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 and in compliance with implementation of IndAS, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 22nd day of November, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the registered office of the Company has, interalia:1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.The copy of results along with the limited review report by the statutory auditors is attached herewith for your record.Source : BSE