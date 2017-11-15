App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CMI's board meeting on November 22, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of CMI Limited will be held on Wednesday, the 22nd day of November, 2017 at 3.00 P.M.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29, Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 and in compliance with implementation of IndAS, meeting of the Board of Directors of CMI Limited will be held on Wednesday, the 22nd day of November, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company i.e Flat No. 501-503, 5th Floor, New Delhi House, 27 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 inter alia:

(i) to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.

We further inform that Trading Window of the Company, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed by the Company, will be closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated employees of the Company from 14-11-2017 to 24-11-2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.