CMI's board meeting on November 22, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29, Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 and in compliance with implementation of IndAS, meeting of the Board of Directors of CMI Limited will be held on Wednesday, the 22nd day of November, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company i.e Flat No. 501-503, 5th Floor, New Delhi House, 27 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 inter alia:(i) to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.We further inform that Trading Window of the Company, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed by the Company, will be closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated employees of the Company from 14-11-2017 to 24-11-2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE