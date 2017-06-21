CMI's board meeting on June 29, 2017

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGNotice is hereby given in compliance with Regulation 29, Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CMI Limited will be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company i.e Flat No. 501-503, 5th Floor, New Delhi House, 27 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 inter alia:(i)to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017.(ii) to consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2016-17.We further inform that Trading Window of the Company, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed by the Company, will be closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated employees of the Company from 22-06-2017 and will open 48 hours after the said Audited Financial Results are declared to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE