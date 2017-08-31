App
Aug 31, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clio Infotech's board meeting on September 04, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Clio Infotech Limited is schedule to be held on Monday, 04th September, 2017 at 11.30 a.m..

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Clio Infotech Limited is schedule to be held on Monday, 04th September, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office the Company at 901/902, 9th Floor, Atlanta Centre, Opp. Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai Mumbai- 400063, inter-alia to transact the following business:

1.To fix day, date, time and venue for the Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft Notice convening the said Annual General Meeting.

2.To fix dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

3.To consider and decide appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting E-voting and voting through poll at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

4.To approve draft Director's Report along with other related Documents for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

5.Any other item, if any, with the permission of the Chair.
