Classic Leasing's AGM on September 18, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 34th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on Monday , 18th September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company 16A, Everest House, 46C J.L. Nehru Road Kolkata-700 071 West Bengal to transact the Business as set out in the Notice of the Meeting dated 18.09.2017Pursuant to Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the register of members & Share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from Monday, 11th September, 2017 to Monday, 18th of September, 2017 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of annual book closure.In Compliance with Section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. The Company has engaged the services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as the agency to provide remote e-voting facility. The Company has fixed 11th September, 2017 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders to cast their votes electronically/ through ballot /polling paper in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM.We have also annexed Notice along with proxy form and attendance slip for your acknowledgement. You are requested to keep same on your record.Source : BSE