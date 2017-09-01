Classic Filaments: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st September, 2017This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 1st September, 2017, interalia, has transacted the following business:1. Approved the Directors' Report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2017.2. Approved the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.3. Appointed Ms. Arunaben Kachchhi (DIN: 07915688) as Additional Director (Independent) of the Company.Please take the same on your records.Source : BSE