Claris Lifesciences - Outcome of board meeting

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of Claris Lifesciences Limited ('the Company') was held today which commenced at 12:15 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM, the Board of Directors has considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE