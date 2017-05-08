Claris Life: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the sale and transfer of the equity shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited (formerly known as Claris Otsuka Private Limited) held by Claris Lifesciences Limited (‘CLL') to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc for a consideration of USD 20 million in its meeting held on May 8, 2017 commenced at 1:00 PM and concluded at 2:00 PM.Source : BSE