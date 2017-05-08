May 08, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Claris Lifesciences' board meeting on May 19, 2017
We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 19,2017 inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE