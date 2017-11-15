Clariant Chemicals India - Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on November 13, 2017, inter alia, approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 and Limited Review Report thereon.Kindly take the above documents on your record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE