May 09, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clariant Chemicals India's board meeting on May 23, 2017

We write to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we write to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. In compliance with Code of Conduct framed by the Company for Prohibition of Insider Trading pursuant to the requirement of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 10, 2017 to May 25, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Officers and Designated Employees of the Company.Source : BSE

