Aug 24, 2017 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CL Educate: Outcome of AGM
Please be informed that at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, the 24th day of August 2017 at 11:00 AM at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 4/2, Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi - 110016.
