CL Educate's board meeting on November 21, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 03:30 PM at A-41, Espire Building, Lower Ground Floor, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Area, New Delhi - 110044 , inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017;Source : BSE