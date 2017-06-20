Jun 20, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
City Union Bank's change in director
We wish to inform that the Board of the Bank at its Meeting held June 20, 2017 has co-opted Mr. Subramaniam Narayanan as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank, to hold the office as Director up to the date of ensuing AGM of the Bank.
Co-option of Shri.Subramaniam Narayanan, as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank, to hold the office as Director upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.Source : BSE