you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 20, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

City Union Bank's change in director

We wish to inform that the Board of the Bank at its Meeting held June 20, 2017 has co-opted Mr. Subramaniam Narayanan as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank, to hold the office as Director up to the date of ensuing AGM of the Bank.

City Union Bank's change in director
Co-option of Shri.Subramaniam Narayanan, as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank, to hold the office as Director upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.Source : BSE

