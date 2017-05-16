City Union Bank' board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017.

City Union Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Bank will be held on May 29, 2017, to inter-alia consider and approve the following:1. Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and;2. Recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in the shares / securities of the Bank will be closed from May 22, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) in terms of the Bank's code of conduct on Insider Trading. The trading window will be open for trading from June 01, 2017.Source : BSE