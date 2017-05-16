App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

City Union Bank' board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017.

City Union Bank's has informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Bank will be held on May 29, 2017.

City Union Bank' board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017.
City Union Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Bank will be held on May 29, 2017, to inter-alia consider and approve the following:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and;

2. Recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017.

Further, the trading window for dealing in the shares / securities of the Bank will be closed from May 22, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) in terms of the Bank's code of conduct on Insider Trading. The trading window will be open for trading from June 01, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.