HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi Port Fin: Outcome of board meeting

Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Citi Port Fin: Outcome of board meeting
In just concluded Board meeting the Board has decided the following


1. Approved Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2017.

2. Approved Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3. The 25th Annual General meeting of the company is schedule to be held on
Wednesday ,27th September 2017

4. Fixed the Book Closure period from Thursday 21st September, 2017 to
Wednesday 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the
ensuing 25th AGM to be held on Wednesday 27th September,2017
Source : BSE

