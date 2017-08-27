Citi Port Fin: Outcome of board meeting

In just concluded Board meeting the Board has decided the following1. Approved Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2017.2. Approved Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.3. The 25th Annual General meeting of the company is schedule to be held onWednesday ,27th September 20174. Fixed the Book Closure period from Thursday 21st September, 2017 toWednesday 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with theensuing 25th AGM to be held on Wednesday 27th September,2017Source : BSE