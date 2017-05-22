May 22, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citadel Realty to consider dividend
Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to take on record the Audited Financial Results, for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider a Dividend on Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.
