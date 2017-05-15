Cipla to consider FY17 results on May 25, 2017

Cipla Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.In terms of the Company’s code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, the “trading window” for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from April 20, 2017 till May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE