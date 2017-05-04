Cineline India to consider dividend

Cineline India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to:1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2017 and2. Consider recommending Dividend, if thought fit, on the equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.Further, as per the "Code of Conduct" adopted by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, and as per the provisions of Section 195 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from May 04, 2017 till Forty-Eight hours after the date of Board Meeting.Source : BSE