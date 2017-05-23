May 23, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cineline India recommends dividend
Cineline India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, has recommended a dividend of 50 paise per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Cineline India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE