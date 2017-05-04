Cineline India's board meeting on May 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015,this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd May 2017 at 215 Atrium, 10th Floor, Opp. Divine School, J.B. Nagar, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai- 400093 to: 1.Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2017 and 2.Consider recommending Dividend, if thought fit, on the equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE