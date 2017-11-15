Cindrella Hotels - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that at its meeting held on 14th November 2017, the Board of Directors of the company inter alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on Sept 30, 2017.

Cindrella Hotel is in the Hotels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.87 crore.

The company management includes Sangita Devi Baid - Director, Vivek Baid - Director, Rajendra Lakhotia - Director, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 526373.

Its Registered office is at No 9, Mangoe Lane, 3rd Floor,, Kolkata,West Bengal - 700001.

Their Registrars are Niche Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE