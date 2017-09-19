App
Sep 18, 2017 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cindrella Hotel: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform you that at its Annual General Meeting held on 18th September 2017, the shareholders duly conducted the following business and approved the same unanimously :
1. Approved and adopted the Annual Report and Financial Statements to¬gether with the Auditors Report and Directors report thereon for the year ended 31st March 2017.
2. Appointed Smt Sangita Devi Baid (DIN 00359298) as director.

3. Appointed Avijit Dutta & Co., Chartered Accountants, Siliguri (FRN 326719E) in place of M/s Agarwal Mahesh Kumar & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the company.

The meeting commenced at 10.30 am and ended at 11.40 am.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

