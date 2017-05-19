May 18, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cimmco: Outcome of board meeting
In view of requirement of mandatory rotation of auditors, the Board has recommended the appointment of M/s Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP as the statutory auditors of the Company in place of M/s S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP at the ensuing 72nd AGM of the Company.
In view of requirement of mandatory rotation of auditors, the Board has recommended the appointment of M/s Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP as the statutory auditors of the Company in place of M/s S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP at the ensuing 72nd AGM of the Company.Source : BSE