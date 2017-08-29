CIL Nova Petro's AGM on September 23, 2017

This is in reference with the above captioned subject line, in continuation with announcement made on 21st August, 2017 vide letter no. CNPCL/SE/2017/08/005 and to inform you that 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday,23rd September, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 396 (P), 395/4 (P), Moraiya Village, Sarkhej - Bavla Highway, Tal. Sanand, Ahmedabad – 382201.Source : BSE