Cigniti Tech's board meeting on May 17, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Cigniti Technologies Limited will be held on Wednesday, 17th day of May, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at the corporate office of the company situated at 6th Floor, Orion Block, 'The V' (Ascendas) Plot No#17, Software Units Layout, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500081Telangana, India to consider and approve the agenda itemsSource : BSE