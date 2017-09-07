App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CIAN Agro Indus' board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on, Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 02.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.

CIAN Agro Indus' board meeting held on September 14, 2017
This is to inform you that, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on, Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 02.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company, 07th Floor, Shop No. 602, B-Wing, Shriram Shyam Tower, Kingsway, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440 001 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial result results as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ('Ind-AS Rules') for the first quarter and three month ended 30th June 2017 amongst othersSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.