CIAN Agro Indus' board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on, Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 02.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company, 07th Floor, Shop No. 602, B-Wing, Shriram Shyam Tower, Kingsway, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440 001 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial result results as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ('Ind-AS Rules') for the first quarter and three month ended 30th June 2017 amongst othersSource : BSE