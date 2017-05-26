May 25, 2017 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CIAN Agro Indus adjournment of board meeting till May 29, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 25th May 2017 at 2.00 PM to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017, amongst others; We state that said Meeting has been adjourned till 29th May 2017 for further deliberation sought by the Directors.
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 25th May 2017 at 2.00 PM to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017, amongst others; We state that said Meeting has been adjourned till 29th May 2017 for further deliberation sought by the Directors.Source : BSE