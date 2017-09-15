App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CHPL Industries: Outcome of board meeting

CHPL Industries Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on September 15th, 2017, has approved the resignation of Mr. Pravesh Omprakash Agarwal from the post of director having DIN: 07097484

CHPL Industries Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on September 15th, 2017, inter alia has approved:

1. Resignation of Mr. Pravesh Omprakash Agarwal from the post of director having DIN: 07097484
