Sep 15, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CHPL Industries: Outcome of board meeting
CHPL Industries Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on September 15th, 2017, has approved the resignation of Mr. Pravesh Omprakash Agarwal from the post of director having DIN: 07097484
Source : BSE
