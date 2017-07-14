CHPL Industries: Outcome of board meeting

CHPL Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 14, 2017, inter alia has approved:1) The Board of Directors has considerd and approved the Draft Notice and explanatory Statement of the AGM for the financial year 2016-17.2) Mr. Jaymin Modi has been appointed as scrutinizer for AGM for the financial year 2016-17 which will be held on 22ND August, 2017.Source : BSE