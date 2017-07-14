Jul 14, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CHPL Industries: Outcome of board meeting
CHPL Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 14, 2017, has considerd and approved the Draft Notice and explanatory Statement of the AGM for the financial year 2016-17.
1) The Board of Directors has considerd and approved the Draft Notice and explanatory Statement of the AGM for the financial year 2016-17.
2) Mr. Jaymin Modi has been appointed as scrutinizer for AGM for the financial year 2016-17 which will be held on 22ND August, 2017.
