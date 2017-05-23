CHPL Industries' board meeting on May 23, 2017

App
May 23, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The meeting of Board of Directors of CHPL Industries Ltd will be held on Date 30th May, 2017.

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the meeting of Board of Directors of CHPL Industries Ltd will be held on Date 30th May, 2017 Time 4.00 pm at corporate office of the company i.e. Empire Square, Shop No. 8 & 9, Second Floor, Opp. Vidhyabharati College, Baben Gam, Bardoli – 394 601 inter alia to transact following business. 1) To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Further, The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all promoters, directors, designated employees and other Connected Persons shall remain closed and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time of publication of the aforesaid Financial Results.Source : BSE

