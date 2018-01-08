Chowgule Steamships' board meeting on January 18, 2018

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 18, 2018 at Mumbai inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on December 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window in respect of shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/Officers and Designated Employees from the opening of trading hours on January 11, 2018 till opening of the trading hours on January 22, 2018 as per the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company.Best RegardsSuhas JoshiSource : BSE