you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th May, 2017.

Chowgule Steamships' board meeting on May 12, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and other applicable provisions, if any, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th May, 2017 at Mumbai inter alia: 1.to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and; 2.to consider and approve the Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, the Trading Window in respect of shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/Officers and Designated Employees from the opening of trading hours on 5th May, 2017 till opening of the trading hours on 15th May, 2017 as per the code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company. Thanking you, Yours truly, For Chowgule Steamships Limited Suhas Joshi Company SecretarySource : BSE

