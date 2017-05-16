May 16, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chordia Food Products' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors o fteh Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 30th May,2017 to consider amongst other business for the consideration of Audited Financial results for the quarter ended and year ended as on 31st March,2017. Kindly take the note of the same and update in your records.
