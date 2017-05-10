May 10, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Choksi Labs' board meeting on May 12, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 12th May, 2017 at 11.00 A.M., at the Registered Office of the Company. Agenda: To consider and approve to take loan from Bank of India and authorize Executive Directors to sign and execute all the necessary papers in this regards.Source : BSE