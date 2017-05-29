App
May 29, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Choksi Labs: Outcome of Board Meeting

Choksi Labs approved and taken on record of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and taken on record of declaration given by all the directors in Form MBP 1 pursuant to section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and declaration given by all the Independent Directors.

This is to inform you that following business were transacted at the Board Meeting of Directors held on Monday the 29th May 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 6/3, Manoramaganj, Indore, M.P. :

1. Approved and taken on record of 'Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.

2. Taken on record of declaration given by all the directors in Form MBP 1 pursuant to section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and declaration given by all the Independent Directors pursuant to sub section (7) of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. Appointed Ms. Himika Choksi as Whole Time Director of the Company & fixed her remuneration.

4. The meeting concluded at 1:00 P.M.Source : BSE

