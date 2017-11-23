Chokhani International's baord meeting on December 01, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chokhani International Limited will be held on Friday, December 01, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at its registered office.
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chokhani International Limited will be held on Friday, 01st December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at its registered office to consider and approve the un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and other items of the Agenda
Source : BSE
