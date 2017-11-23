App
Nov 23, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chokhani Global Express' board meeting on December 01, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chokhani Global Express Limited will be held on, Friday, December 01, 2017 at 10.45 A.M. at its registered office to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chokhani Global Express Limited will be held on, Friday 01st December, 2017 at 10.45 A.M. at its registered office to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and other items of the Agenda which includes proposal of Voluntary Winding Up of the company.Source : BSE
